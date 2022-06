Join us for an event that was voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY two years in a row!. Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO