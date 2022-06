The body of a woman who had been missing from her Colorado home for four years was found stuffed into a manhole at the property.Sylvia Frens, 82, disappeared from the home in Grand Rapids in 2018 and her son Richard Vandervelde has now been arrested for her murder.When she first disappeared, police reported a foul odor coming from the bedroom as well as a brown stain on the floor. But when it was tested it came back negative for blood.After her disappearance, the suspect was found in possession of his mother’s car and also removed $10,000 from her bank account.He...

