President Joe Biden surveyed New Mexico wildfires from on board Air Force One Saturday before touching down in AlbuquerqueHe's being briefed about the ongoing threat by responders in Santa FeBiden is also slated to meet privately with victims of the natural disastersThere are now more than 4,000 wildfire personnel on the ground in the state fighting the blazes Reporters on board Air Force One were able to see billowing smoke coming from several fires and also chunks of charred landscape.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO