ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Livingston Philanthropies Announces “Summer Subsistence Initiative”

westessextribune.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston Philanthropies, Inc. (LPI) founder and chief executive officer Jeff Friedman announced LPI’s “Summer Subsistence Initiative” this week. “We are running a bit low on funding to continue providing services at the current level this summer, so I’m launching this initiative,” Friedman said....

www.westessextribune.net

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Justice-impacted women graduate with honors

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A program has helped hundreds of women from New York City get second chances and reach their academic goals. Friday, it was graduation for nine special students. Over 30 years ago, Hope Sanders’ life was completely different: she was a 16-year-old girl in prison. Now, Sanders is preparing to walk […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Beth Israel hosts eighth annual Women’s Health Day

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey recently hosted its eighth annual Women’s Health Day at the Newark International Airport Marriott Hotel. More than 300 women attended the event, which included a panel discussion on health and wellness moderated by...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Juneteenth Events in Hudson County 2022

With June officially upon us, we take the time to celebrate and recognize Pride Month, the start of summer, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday. Since the 1800s, Juneteenth has been celebrated mostly by Black communities with events like parades, festivals, beauty pageants, educational events, and more. As the holiday gains national attention, various events and celebrations are happening throughout the country — and New Jersey is no exception. We’ve rounded up ways to celebrate Juneteenth throughout Hudson County to commemorate the freedom fought for and won so many years ago. Read on for ways to honor Juneteenth in Hudson County, New Jersey.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

2022 Essex County SummerMusic Concert Series to take center stage

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2022 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the historic Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, five concerts in Brookdale Park, 12 concerts throughout the county, six cultural festivals and seven waterfront concerts at the Clipper Pavilion.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
City
Livingston, NJ
westessextribune.net

Will Hold Services For Frieda Cohen Kowalsky

Frieda Cohen Kowalsky, 96, of Livingston, died on June 6. Mrs. Cohen Kowalsky was born in Newark in 1926. She married Ben Cohen in 1946 and was with him until his death in 1977. In 1983, she married Herb Kowalsky. They resided in Edison and Sunny Isles, Florida until his death in 1997.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
PIX11

Montclair LGBTQ community to celebrate first Pride festival

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The LGBTQ+ community of Montclair, New Jersey, is set to hold its historic, first-ever Pride festival on Saturday. Peter Yacobellis, the first out member of the Montclair Town Council, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to preview the historic celebration. “I think we’ve always had a reputation for being an accepting […]
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield College answers the call and brings stories of Newark to life

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The “Stories of Newark” art exhibit recently attracted more than 100 attendees to its opening at Bloomfield College. With input from a new advisory group to the college’s grant-funded Stories of Newark oral history project that had been underway since fall 2021, the goal of capturing oral histories to document past and current struggles for racial equality in Newark was further enhanced by the addition of new visual components. For more information, visit https://storiesofnewark.com/.
NEWARK, NJ
westessextribune.net

Tahaney Bench

TAHANEY BENCH: A bench was recently installed outside of the Livingston Library in honor of the late Charles “Chuck” Tahaney, former long-time Livingston Township manager and Library Board member. A dedication ceremony took place before the Township Council meeting on Thursday, May 26; members of the Council, Board of Education, Essex County commissioner Pat Sebold, and members of the Tahaney family were present. The inscription on the bench reads, “With great appreciation, the Library Board honors Chuck Tahaney, Library Trustee & Friend.” Shown above are, standing, are Mr. Tahaney’s son, Matthew, and his widow, Eileen; and, sitting, Mr. Tahaney’s daughter, Erin, and her son and husband, James and John. Russ Jones Photo ...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Scott
essexnewsdaily.com

Cardinal ordains five new priests for Archdiocese of Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, ordained five men to the priesthood during the Rite of Ordination on May 28 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. As their loved ones looked on, the five priests-to-be — Roberto Julio Moreno Andrión, Matthew Gonzalez,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout New Jersey

“By celebrating Juneteenth, we acknowledge our past while keeping an eye toward our shared future,” is the way Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson explains it. “Accepting our country’s history doesn’t mean we are stuck in the past. We as a community are smarter and more resilient when we take advantage of our diversity and work together to build a better future.”
POLITICS
westessextribune.net

BOE Celebrates Student Achievements

The Livingston Board of Education celebrated several student achievements at its June 7 meeting, including the CJPRIDE Scholarship and the State Seal of Biliteracy.CJPRIDE ScholarshipCJPRIDE stands for Central to Jersey Program for the Recruitment of Diverse Educators. The group’s mission is to identify, recruit and hire diverse educators. The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors from underrepresented groups who plan to pursue a teaching certification through a New Jersey approved educator preparation program. Henry Dagistino, a Livingston High School student, received the CJPRIDE scholarship.“This is no easy task, as there are over 60 CJPRIDE member districts,” Board human resources manager Sue Burman said.Applicants are asked to write an essay about who inspired their career path toward education. Dagistino wrote his essay about Livingston High School teacher and athletic coach Dan Brill. Dagistino wrote that Brill’s “enthusiasm, passion and positive attitude towards teaching are qualities I see in myself. Coach Brill’s no-nonsense approach to teaching, both in the classroom and on the wrestling mat, motivates me to push myself to my limits and pursue a career in education.”Dagistino plans to attend Montclair State University and major in education, with a focus on social studies.“We wish you the very best as you embark on this wonderful journey, and we look forward to you pursuing your passion and joining the ranks of educators who inspire their students on a daily basis,” Burman said.Board president Seth Cohen also congratulated Dagistino.“I, on behalf of the Board, congratulate you on this scholarship,” Cohen said. “[We] wish you an incredible amount of luck and success as you leave our halls and pursue your future.”Seals of BiliteracyDr. David Greer, K-12 supervisor of World Languages and English Language Learners, recognized 24 graduating seniors who achieved the 2022 State Seal of Biliteracy in Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish. These students demonstrated very high levels of proficiency in reading, speaking, listening and writing in English and languages other than English.Students recognized for Chinese were Justin Chen, Sanjana Srinivasan, Alexander Wang, Andrew Wang, Ashley Wang, Evan Wang, Kevin Wang and Yuyang Xiao. The student recognized for Russian was Edel Schnyder.Students recognized for Spanish were Carlos Armayo, David Boehm, Roman Brustein, Tomas Chaparro, Natalia Covan, Ethan Hirsch, Benjamin Keim, Eric King, Rhea Mathews, Alicia Rodriguez Monge, Aishi Roychoudhury, Daniel Silva and Alexander Weisman.Two students were recognized for earning Seals of Biliteracy in two languages. Grace Dupree earned seals in Chinese and Spanish,
LIVINGSTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Poverty#Charity#Lpi#Nesf#Whccc
westessextribune.net

Troop 16 Has Three Eagle Scouts

Three new Eagle Scouts from Livingston Boy Scout Troop 16 were lauded during a Court of Honor program on April 24 at St. Philomena Parish.Neel SahniNeel Sahni entered the world of Scouting from its very first rank, the Tiger rank. Since that time, he has developed many Scouting skills ranging from first aid to knot tying, through going on campouts as well as attending service events. Furthermore, Scouting experiences have allowed Sahni to hone his leadership skills through serving as an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, and assistant senior patrol leader. Additionally, Scouting paved the path for Sahni to develop meaningful friendships with his peers.When Sahni joined the Cub Scouts, he became engrossed in the realm of Scouting. A particular moment that stood out to Sahni was when he won the patrol award in the Pinewood Derby, the culmination of weeks of hard work consisting of cutting, sanding, and painting. In winning an award for his hard work, he was given a taste of the feeling of satisfaction that the far more independent world of Boy Scouts would offer him.As a Boy Scout, Sahni particularly enjoyed his summer experiences at Camp Turrell. He had to overcome his initial homesickness; thereafter, fortunately, he quickly became eager to delve into an unexplored world of adventure where he was able to experience camping in an entirely new setting, making friends along the way.The yearly campouts offered Sahni a way to earn a slew of merit badges in ways that could not be replicated elsewhere. For example, Sahni earned his Swimming and Lifesaving merit badges at Camp Turrell; as a longtime competitive swimmer, Sahni found earning these badges to be an enriching experience that applied his previous skills in new ways.For his Eagle Project, Sahni assembled 25 birdhouses for the Essex County Environmental Center, a place where he had volunteered and therefore found to be a meaningful organization to give back to. These birdhouses were more intricate than one would initially think, as each required an openable flap on the side for food, a protruding centerpiece to prevent raccoons from reaching inside, and etchings on the inside for baby birds to climb up on. After these specifications were made, Sahni also attached birdhouses to six foot long metal stakes and delivered the birdhouses to the environmental center.While constructing the birdhouses was certainly a rewarding experience, what Sahni found to be most fulfilling of all ...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Priority waitlist announced for Newark Urby

Residents who are looking to be among the first to tour Urby Newark, the restored and modernized historic 18-story Art Deco tower on Washington Street, are being waitlisted. According to an announcement from Urby and LMXD, which have teamed up to create the new mixed-use project in New Jersey’s largest city, construction is nearing completion, paving the way for leasing to officially launch this summer.
NEWARK, NJ
westessextribune.net

Service Will be Held for Elvira Harting

Elvira Harting, 95, died on may 27. mrs. Harting was born in Jersey City to Herman and Helen Reinemann. After raising her family in Livingston, she lived in Homestead, a retirement community in Columbus, New Jersey, before settling in West Caldwell. Prior to retiring, she was a longtime educator at Livingston Public Schools.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Charities
westessextribune.net

Dr. Edwin M. Miller

Dr. Edwin M. Miller was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Columbia University, where he worked toward a degree in chemistry and pre-medicine. In 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and studied to be a meteorologist. Within the same year, he learned to hand produce leather maps using a teletype system. After the war, Ed completed his undergraduate degree at Columbia College in 1948. He then took a one year course in ophthalmology and one year of residency at New York University (NYU) to complete his ophthalmology training.
BROOKLYN, NY
westessextribune.net

Housing Ordinance Amended Amid Commotion After Developer Agrees to Requested Changes

The Livingston Township Council, at its meeting on Monday, June 6, amended an ordinance that was to be considered during the meeting. The amendment was introduced immediately after a developer agreed to make changes “on the fly” that were requested by residents who live near the property.The meeting may be viewed on the Livingston Township, NJ Facebook page.Amend, Reintroduce OrdinanceAn ordinance had a lengthy final hearing, and was subsequently amended and reintroduced, to amend section 170-106.1 of the township code, RIAO Inclusionary Adult Residential Overlay District. The original ordinance was passed in May of 2021 and affects the area of town between Force Hill Road and East Mt. Pleasant Avenue; it includes the site of Livingston Gospel Hall and other properties. The Gospel Hall originally intended to remain in operation when an initial overlay ordinance passed in 2021, but later chose instead to sell to the developer. This required an amended ordinance to include that additional piece of property.The latest amendment changed the project to incorporate townhomes, which the Council and developer believed would be more respectful to residents of Force Hill Road and East Mt. Pleasant Avenue, compared to a multi-level apartment complex. Council member Rudy Fernandez noted that the goal of this amendment is to have less of an impact on the surrounding neighborhood.The townhomes would be more in character with the single family homes of the surrounding neighborhood, they said. Apartments would still be part of the project, but there would be fewer of them and the townhomes would provide a buffer, as the apartments would be situated in the center of the development.Among the amendments is language stating that the project could include a maximum of 40 townhouses and a group of elevator-served apartment buildings. There must be at least 20 percent of units devoted to affordable housing, and these units must be distributed among the apartment buildings. This will be a complex primarily for seniors, as only 20 percent of the units may be occupied by residents under 55 years old.Mayor Ed Meinhardt also noted that Jeff Hiller, representing the developer, Premier Development, was in attendance at the meeting to hear concerns of the residents. Township manager Barry Lewis said the developer has been willing to work with the town and neighbors to make the property as acceptable as possible to all involved. He added that this working relationship is a far cry from other ...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL sells North Jersey grocery-anchored retail center

JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday said it closed the sale of a ShopRite-anchored retail center in close proximity to New York City. Riverfront Plaza, a 129,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by ShopRite in Hackensack was acquired by the Sterling Organization. The plaza is 96% leased and boasts an impressive and loyal tenant lineup, including Sherwin-Williams, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and HILTI.
HACKENSACK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy