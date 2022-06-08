Livingston Philanthropies Announces “Summer Subsistence Initiative”

Three new Eagle Scouts from Livingston Boy Scout Troop 16 were lauded during a Court of Honor program on April 24 at St. Philomena Parish.Neel SahniNeel Sahni entered the world of Scouting from its very first rank, the Tiger rank. Since that time, he has developed many Scouting skills ranging from first aid to knot tying, through going on campouts as well as attending service events. Furthermore, Scouting experiences have allowed Sahni to hone his leadership skills through serving as an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, and assistant senior patrol leader. Additionally, Scouting paved the path for Sahni to develop meaningful friendships with his peers.When Sahni joined the Cub Scouts, he became engrossed in the realm of Scouting. A particular moment that stood out to Sahni was when he won the patrol award in the Pinewood Derby, the culmination of weeks of hard work consisting of cutting, sanding, and painting. In winning an award for his hard work, he was given a taste of the feeling of satisfaction that the far more independent world of Boy Scouts would offer him.As a Boy Scout, Sahni particularly enjoyed his summer experiences at Camp Turrell. He had to overcome his initial homesickness; thereafter, fortunately, he quickly became eager to delve into an unexplored world of adventure where he was able to experience camping in an entirely new setting, making friends along the way.The yearly campouts offered Sahni a way to earn a slew of merit badges in ways that could not be replicated elsewhere. For example, Sahni earned his Swimming and Lifesaving merit badges at Camp Turrell; as a longtime competitive swimmer, Sahni found earning these badges to be an enriching experience that applied his previous skills in new ways.For his Eagle Project, Sahni assembled 25 birdhouses for the Essex County Environmental Center, a place where he had volunteered and therefore found to be a meaningful organization to give back to. These birdhouses were more intricate than one would initially think, as each required an openable flap on the side for food, a protruding centerpiece to prevent raccoons from reaching inside, and etchings on the inside for baby birds to climb up on. After these specifications were made, Sahni also attached birdhouses to six foot long metal stakes and delivered the birdhouses to the environmental center.While constructing the birdhouses was certainly a rewarding experience, what Sahni found to be most fulfilling of all ...

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO