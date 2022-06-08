Livingston Philanthropies Announces “Summer Subsistence Initiative”

The Livingston Board of Education celebrated several student achievements at its June 7 meeting, including the CJPRIDE Scholarship and the State Seal of Biliteracy.CJPRIDE ScholarshipCJPRIDE stands for Central to Jersey Program for the Recruitment of Diverse Educators. The group’s mission is to identify, recruit and hire diverse educators. The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors from underrepresented groups who plan to pursue a teaching certification through a New Jersey approved educator preparation program. Henry Dagistino, a Livingston High School student, received the CJPRIDE scholarship.“This is no easy task, as there are over 60 CJPRIDE member districts,” Board human resources manager Sue Burman said.Applicants are asked to write an essay about who inspired their career path toward education. Dagistino wrote his essay about Livingston High School teacher and athletic coach Dan Brill. Dagistino wrote that Brill’s “enthusiasm, passion and positive attitude towards teaching are qualities I see in myself. Coach Brill’s no-nonsense approach to teaching, both in the classroom and on the wrestling mat, motivates me to push myself to my limits and pursue a career in education.”Dagistino plans to attend Montclair State University and major in education, with a focus on social studies.“We wish you the very best as you embark on this wonderful journey, and we look forward to you pursuing your passion and joining the ranks of educators who inspire their students on a daily basis,” Burman said.Board president Seth Cohen also congratulated Dagistino.“I, on behalf of the Board, congratulate you on this scholarship,” Cohen said. “[We] wish you an incredible amount of luck and success as you leave our halls and pursue your future.”Seals of BiliteracyDr. David Greer, K-12 supervisor of World Languages and English Language Learners, recognized 24 graduating seniors who achieved the 2022 State Seal of Biliteracy in Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish. These students demonstrated very high levels of proficiency in reading, speaking, listening and writing in English and languages other than English.Students recognized for Chinese were Justin Chen, Sanjana Srinivasan, Alexander Wang, Andrew Wang, Ashley Wang, Evan Wang, Kevin Wang and Yuyang Xiao. The student recognized for Russian was Edel Schnyder.Students recognized for Spanish were Carlos Armayo, David Boehm, Roman Brustein, Tomas Chaparro, Natalia Covan, Ethan Hirsch, Benjamin Keim, Eric King, Rhea Mathews, Alicia Rodriguez Monge, Aishi Roychoudhury, Daniel Silva and Alexander Weisman.Two students were recognized for earning Seals of Biliteracy in two languages. Grace Dupree earned seals in Chinese and Spanish,
