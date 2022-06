While this weekend is looking to be very pleasant with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, next week is shaping up to be the hottest so far of the year. The National Weather Service in Paducah is putting out the word about ramping temperatures on Monday, but the hottest day of the week could be Tuesday, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the first time this year. With humidity and other factors, the heat index could reach 100 to 105 degrees between Monday and Wednesday.

2 DAYS AGO