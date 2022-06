For the most part, we tend to look down on canned fruits and vegetables as being inferior to fresh ones, and in many cases we're right. Canned produce, however, does have its moments. When making tomato sauce, for one thing, canned tomatoes are actually superior to ones just off the vine. Canned pineapple, as well, may be better for cooking than the fresh kind. It's less acidic, so canned pineapple is a much better option for a Jell-O dessert.

