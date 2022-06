NATCHEZ — The Concordia Parish School Board decided to give teachers bi-monthly instead of monthly paychecks beginning July 1, but the decision wasn’t unanimous. During Thursday’s meeting, the school board was divided on the issue of when the switch to bi-monthly pay should start. Some wanted it to wait until July 2023 to give the payroll department time to program the changes and allow the school district personnel more time to respond to surveys about whether or not they wanted two checks each month instead of one.

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO