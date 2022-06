A fight between two men transpired outside a Tyler home before leading to a fatal shooting on Memorial Day, according to a police document. Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, of Tyler, was shot on the morning of May 30 during what a witness told police was a fight between him and Flint resident Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, who was later identified as a suspect and turned himself on a murder charge.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO