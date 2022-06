Jaguars 2021 first-round RB Travis Etienne has been impressing the team's new coaching staff during OTAs. (John Oehser) Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a foot injury, but he has been impressive in training and with his recovery. There is an opening for him to step into a true RB1 role, with James Robinson expected to miss much of the season while recovering from his torn achilles. Fantasy managers should keep tabs on how Robinson continues to progress throughout the off-season, and if it's all positive, he will be a very intriguing option for fantasy purposes this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO