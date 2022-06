ATLANTA — So far this year, more than 100 wanted criminals have tried to make their way into or out of the U.S. via the Atlanta airport. From Jan. 1 to May 31, Customs and Border Protection officers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) arrested 116 wanted criminals as they attempted to enter the U.S. or depart the U.S on an international flight, officials said.

