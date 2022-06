Marvetta Rutherford’s bus won’t get her close enough to her temp job tonight. So after a five minute wait – the #15 bus is late to her stop in the Union-Miles neighborhood – and a 20-minute ride, the 63-year-old grandmother must hoof it the extra 30 minutes on a hot Friday afternoon through downtown Cleveland. She’s headed to FirstEnergy Stadium, where she’s working food service for a local high school’s prom.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO