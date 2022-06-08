A Timeless Mediterranean Estate In The Reserve Of Southlake

This stunning gated estate, tucked into the Argyle Bartonville heavily-wooded countryside, will exceed your every expectation from the quality of construction and materials to the design finish elements and architectural detail. Incredible walls of glass overlook the generous outdoor porch that embraces the estate exterior while overlooking the tennis court, guest quarters and over-the-top pool features, including the spa and conversation pit. Impeccably laid out, this 10,000-foot estate encompasses a downtown media room, two separate studies, a dream master suite with multiple closets, four bedrooms on the first floor and a fifth as a hideaway suite on the second floor perfect for guests or family members needing privacy or quiet time. The full gym is separately adjacent to the porte-cochere while the garages will accommodate your entire auto collection. This is a must-see to appreciate what luxury living is all about.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO