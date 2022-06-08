A Timeless Mediterranean Estate In The Reserve Of Southlake

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Broadway Chapter Apartments, a 242-unit apartment community located in the Near Southside submarket of Fort Worth. Built in 2021 and located at 401 Hemphill Street, Broadway Chapter offers studios, lofts and one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 547 to 1,195 square feet. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets with custom shelving, oversized windows, a keyless fob entry system, private balconies and 20-foot ceilings in lofts. This work-friendly community also provides a wide range of amenities, including a resident lounge with a coffee bar, library, Zoom room, fitness center with pelotons, infinity-edge pool with in-pool loungers, sun deck and fire pit.
