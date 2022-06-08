ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

4 Reality TV Stars Accused Of Tax Fraud & Money-Related Crimes In Georgia

By Èmil Flemmon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
USA Network reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of tax fraud yesterday.

A federal jury indicted the Chrisley Knows Best couple for tax evasion and bank irregularities at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Atlanta, after studying the evidence presented on June 3.

Following a grand jury's decision, Todd, an established Atlanta real estate agent, and his famous wife from the show airing since 2014 released a statement via their attorneys saying, "Disappointed in the verdict. An appeal is planned."

On October 6, the couple is scheduled to face a judge for sentencing. If convicted, the Nashville TV stars are facing up to 30 years in prison.

The Chrisleys join other celebrities with similar charges in Georgia in past years.

The state indicted many well-known local people who chose to continue living a lavish yet unsustainable lifestyle on the shoulders of swindling during the pandemic.

Back in April 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program was in effect to help businesses stay afloat through the temporary financial crisis. The government-based program became a useful tool during the financial hardships brought on by COVID-19 as a form of monetary relief.

Actress Ion Overman from Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail was one of 19 people charged with loan fraud. Reportedly, her co-conspirator, Mark Mason Jr., was charged independently.

Later on, in 2021, the popular franchise Love and Hip Hop Atlanta saw personality Karlie Redd’s husband, Maurice "Arkansas Mo" Fayne arrested, charged, and sentenced to 17 years for a Ponzi scheme.

In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia ordered Fayne to pay back over $4 million in restitution for the victims of his crime alongside six months in prison and five years of supervised release.

