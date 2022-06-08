ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Apollo Students Cited for Assaulting Another Student

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Five teenagers at Apollo High School have been cited for assault after attacking another student in a school bathroom. Back on June 2nd, Apollo High School Administration and the School Resource Officer...

5 Teens Cited After Allegedly Assaulting Student In St. Cloud High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms. An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement. Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times. The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation. All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School. The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school. The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
