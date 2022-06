A truck driver was killed when his commercial vehicle went out of control and crashed on Interstate 85 in Hart County Wednesday afternoon. The 2009 International truck was traveling south on I-85 when, for unknown reasons, it struck a guardrail and multiple trees with its front end, becoming fully engulfed in flames, said Sgt. Richard Fleming of Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell. It took several hours for the fire to be extinguished.

HART COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO