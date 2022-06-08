ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Board approves Dive base on Weirs Blvd.

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — The Dive, a floating restaurant and bar that has operated from several fixed locations in recent years, has the go-ahead to use a dock off Weirs Boulevard as a staging area for its summer operation. The Planning Board voted 8-1 to allow the business to tie...

www.laconiadailysun.com

