Wisconsin offers four-star 2024 safety Vaboue Toure

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
The Badgers have handed out a number of offers this week ranging from the 2023 class through the class of 2025. Wisconsin is targeting 2024 safety Vaboue Toure, who is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports consensus rankings.

Toure announced the Wisconsin offer on Monday via his Twitter account. The 6-foot-1 safety is an Irvington, NJ. native who currently holds offers from Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, and Michigan State among many others. Toure is the fourth safety in the class of 2024 to earn an offer from Wisconsin.

Check out Toure’s tape from his sophomore season via Hudl:

