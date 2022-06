Allen Caton has resigned from the Chilton County Industrial Development Authority. Caton gave his notice to the board on June 9. In his letter of resignation, Caton states, “I am writing to inform my great board that I can no longer do this. We are not appreciated! Even though this is a voluntary job and receive no pay, we are continually criticized. Our elected officials think we are miracle workers and can wave a wand and produce business and jobs, when truly they are the reason those business do not relocate here.”

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO