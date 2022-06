East Lyme schools have contracted with two consultants to train staff in the use of restorative practices for resolving conflict between members of the school community. The training is part of a district-wide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan that has been unfolding over the course of the school year. In September, the district received the results of an equity audit in which community members brought up concerns about the district’s atmosphere and lack of diversity and asked for change. In November, students at East Lyme High School staged a walkout in protest of how the district administration was handling incidents of racism within the school system.

