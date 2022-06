Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The disgraced attorney received the sentencing in a Manhattan federal court Thursday, about three months after he was found guilty of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Avenatti, who represented Daniels in her high-profile legal battle against former president Donald Trump, was accused of stealing nearly $300,000 that was owed to his client as part of her Full Disclosure book deal. An explosive memoir that detailed Daniels’ alleged affair she had with Trump before he took office.

