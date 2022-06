Gonzaga University’s head baseball coach is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit Thursday night in Reardan. Mark A. Machtolf, 57, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Reardan Police Chief Andrew Manke said Machtolf was released from jail Friday after posting bond.

REARDAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO