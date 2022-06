CLERMONT - Iris Ann Polashek was born into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, Iowa. Iris is survived by her loving parents, Michael and Sarah (Balik) Polashek of Clermont, Iowa; paternal grandparents, John and Nancy Polashek; maternal grandparents, Merlin and Allison Balik; great-grandparents, Jan Bruns and Bill and Ann Meirick; aunts and uncles, Katie Polashek, Izzy (Melinda Fritz) Balik and children, Brock, Sienna and Savanna Balik, Jacob (Sterry) Balik, and their children, Arianna and Alexander and Benjamin and Stephanie Balik.

DECORAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO