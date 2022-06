U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past weekend. The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency can pride itself on two major milestones reached last week. First, according to the Shibburn data, the burn rate of the Dogecoin rival increased by 189.16% on Thursday, June 2. At that time, Shiba Inu supporters destroyed a total of 141,010,050 tokens, which took merely six transactions. The second milestone concerns the number of SHIB holders. According to another blockchain data platform, WhaleStats, the SHIB holder count has demonstrated growth to 1,198,132 holders. However, in this regard, Shiba Inu trails another meme coin, BabyDoge, which counts 1.5 million holders.

