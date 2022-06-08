ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

La Mar

By Lani Conway
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

La Mar is a waterfront party. This place looks like a classy teal and blue-colored hotel lobby set somewhere on Miami Beach, with...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Miami Beach

It's hard to find food in Mid-Beach that isn't located in a pricey hotel restaurant. But Pita Hut—a casual kosher spot serving hummus, falafel, and good pita sandwiches—is a reliable option. The best thing to get here is one of the pita sandwiches, which come stuffed with shawarma, schnitzel, falafel, and more. It's just what you want after a long day at the beach—or just a long day trying (and failing) to find parking on Collins. They have a big dining room, but the wooden furniture isn't terribly comfortable, so treat this as a takeout spot.
The Infatuation

Pastamarket

It’s tough to find a bowl of pasta under $20 in Miami these days, and even harder to find one that doesn’t suck. But Little River’s Pastamarket is where you want to be on those nights when you need a very good bowl of reasonably priced noodles in a place with absolutely no dress code. The menu lets you make all the choices: you pick from about ten different pasta options, and then choose from an equal amount of sauces. Even though it sounds like the ordering system of a fast-casual chain restaurant, the quality is great. The fresh pasta is cooked to a lovely al dente, served in perfect portions, and the sauces are equally tasty.
The Infatuation

Tacos vs Burritos Cantina

Tacos vs Burritos is a casual Mexican spot on 79th Street Causeway. You’re not coming here for the best Mexican food in Miami, but this place does the trick just fine if you’re looking for something casual, affordable, and quick. There aren’t many surprises on the menu: tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, sopes, and more straightforward Mexican dishes that are all various levels of fine. The best part about this place is that it’s convenient. They have a drive-through for takeout, and you can easily walk in with a few friends, enjoy a fat burrito, and drink some surprisingly cheap margaritas.
The Infatuation

Alchemist

The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.
WILTON MANORS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Papa Duke's Deli

Papa Duke’s is a casual Wilton Manors sandwich shop that makes its bread in house, along with an array of other baked goods, like muffins and donuts. They have a small menu of specialty sandwiches—most of which are pretty bland. But if you’re into cold cut sandwiches, definitely get the italian—it’s one of the better Italian subs in the area and includes pepperoni, capicola, salami, ham, and provolone. And if you’re from Connecticut, you’ll be happy to find your beloved super crunchy Deep River potato chips here. This place isn’t our first choice for sandwiches in Broward, but it’ll do for a quick lunch if you’re not in the mood for one of Wilton’s better options.
The Infatuation

Prime 112

There is a prolific genre of Miami restaurant that we call The Big Sexy Steakhouse. And although these medium rare VIP sections differ in their approach, they’re all trying to accomplish the same thing: to give you the kind of big night out that’ll make you feel like you just hit the winning shot in game seven of the NBA finals.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy