The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO