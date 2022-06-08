ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Hospital CEOs Call Gun Violence a Public Health Crisis

By Dan Niepow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after a mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children dead, chief executives at 10 Minnesota hospitals have declared gun violence a public health crisis. In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the CEOs said it’s time to work together “to prevent the deaths of innocent people of all ages...

Comments / 2

Northern Minnesota
3d ago

The real problem with gun problem has nothing to do with guns it is the mentally unstable people that is where we need to do more testing

Reply(1)
3
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 10

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,028 newly reported cases and 12 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,713. Through June 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 409 (up from 406 on June 8). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (down from 41) and 375 are in non-ICU care (up from 365).
MINNESOTA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Frontline Worker Pay Law goes into effect in Minnesota

The application period has begun for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay Law. The so-called “hero pay” initiative offers people the chance to receive part of a $500 million bonus pool, but employers must follow strict guidelines. Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed the bill into law April 29 to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 9 More Deaths Reported; New Hospitalization Rate At Plateau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,525,118, including roughly 75,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,701 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 27.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s slowly trending downward. The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,116 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,782 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were 41 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 365 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.28 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

15 People in Minnesota Impacted by Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

(UNDATED) -- Fifteen people in Minnesota were reportedly sickened as part of a multi-state salmonella outbreak. The outbreak, according to the C-D-C was linked to backyard poultry. People across 38 states were affected by the outbreak. Of the 219 total illnesses reported, 27 people have been hospitalized and one person has died.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Gov. Tim Walz announces three new COVID test-to-treat sites

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Monday, June 2, 2022. Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth, Minnesota all will offer new COVID-19 test-to-treat locations later this month, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Minnesotans can get tested free of cost for COVID-19...
Sasquatch 107.7

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota company finds big business in micro-weddings

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full story. With this year's wedding season expected to be the busiest in nearly 40 years, wedding planners in Minnesota are getting ready, including one that specializes in ceremony sites meant for micro-weddings. During KARE 11 Saturday, Louise Nyquist...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local government waits on movement from the Minnesota legislature

(ABC 6 News) - With the Minnesota legislative session wrapping up just over two weeks ago, agencies in Southeastern Minnesota are still left wondering if, and when the legislature will reconvene to divide up the state's massive budget surplus. Olmsted County says they have projects that desperately need the money.
willmarradio.com

Mosquito numbers on the rise in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- If you think you’ve seen more mosquitos in recent days, you’re right. Alex Carlson with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District says the wet end to the month of May led to prime conditions for an uptick in mosquito numbers. He says typical mosquito numbers peak “around the first week of July -- assuming we get a relatively normal rain year, which we've seen so far.” But Carlson also says the current rise in mosquito numbers is “pretty in line with what we’ve seen” in recent years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Increases SNAP Eligibility Threshold

(KNSI) — As more Minnesotans grapple with rising grocery costs, some might be eligible now for federal assistance in buying food. Lawmakers passed legislation in the last session raising the gross income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The threshold is now 200% of the federal poverty level or just over $46,000 yearly for a family of three. Peter Woitock of the group Hunger Solutions says some households missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. However, inflation still makes it hard to afford food.
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
Axios Twin Cities

How to apply for Minnesota's frontline worker "hero" checks

Minnesotans who worked in essential jobs at the onset of the pandemic can apply for one-time bonus checks from the state beginning at 8am today.The big picture: The $750 payments, approved by the divided Legislature in late April after months of stalled negotiations, are meant to serve as a thank you for those who risked exposure to provide services we all relied on.Who's eligible: An estimated 667,000 Minnesota workers in qualified professions who logged at least 120 hours in close proximity to others between March 15 2020 and June 30, 2021, including emergency responders, health care workers, child care providers,...
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
tcbmag.com

Nine Minnesota Business Leaders Win Regional Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Nine Minnesota entrepreneurs on Thursday were named regional winners in professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP’s annual Entrepreneur of the Year Award program. At a ceremony at the Fillmore Minneapolis on Thursday evening, EY unveiled the 10 winners of its Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland Award, which recognizes business leaders in the Midwest. The Heartland division is open to entrepreneurs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. This year, all but one of the winners were from Minnesota.
mprnews.org

Minnesota auto dealers sue to block state's 'clean cars' plan

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's "clean cars" plan adopted late last year, which is intended to increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The group has long opposed the new rules, which...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

