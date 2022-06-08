Mignonne Gavigan Brings All the Summer Camp Vibes

La Prairie’s latest skin care launch was made to take up space. Like the other products in the Swiss luxury brand’s Pure Gold line, the new Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm—a rich, decadent night cream—is set in a refillable gold vessel that will tower over the other products on your vanity. But as with all skincare, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. And in this case, the interior is filled with one of the most luxurious moisturizers we’ve ever encountered. As a bonus, there’s also a marble facial stone hidden inside the lid, which can be used to massage in your serums and relax facial muscles. The cost for this face cream with benefits? A cool $975 for two ounces.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO