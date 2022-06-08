ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Key moments from Wednesday's emotional hearing on gun violence

By Clare Foran
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A House committee hearing on Wednesday provided a high-profile platform for an 11-year-old survivor of the Uvalde elementary school shooting and others affected by gun violence to tell their harrowing stories to the American...

www.cnn.com

wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Uvalde CISD Chief in Big Trouble

Chris first brought you some damning evidence from the New York Times about the Uvalde CISD Chief’s response during the shooting at Robb Elementary. But what does Chief Arredondo have to say about it? Well, Chris has Arredondo’s response, and it’s not a good look. How can he claim he was not the commanding officer when he was the one giving orders? When more information from the investigation comes out, will the chief be eating his words?
UVALDE, TX
Ash Jurberg

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.
MINNESOTA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Feds warn that Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling and midterm elections could spur more acts of violence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about a potential increase in extremist violence fueled by recent mass shootings, including the massacre in Uvalde last month; an expected Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights; and November’s midterm elections.
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD school police chief Pete Arredondo defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...
UVALDE, TX
