Refresh your shoe game with up to 40% off bold styles from Crocs

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright just made it official — red carpet official, that is. The musician and her boyfriend, comedian and host Myke Wright, hit the carpet in support of her Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Lizzo even shared the deets on Instagram, making the full boyfriend reveal for her fans and followers. While the carousel of pics starts out with some stylish shots of Lizzo in a hot pink Valentino ensemble, complete with legging boots and full-length gloves, scrolling through reveals a few cute couples' pics with Myke, including one of their hands together in the back of a car, complete with a diamond on Lizzo's pink-gloved hand. (We're pretty sure it's not that kind of diamond, but we got excited anyway!)

