Refresh your shoe game with up to 40% off bold styles from Crocs

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. With an array of styles from sandals to platforms to wedges, Crocs allow you to express your style in serious...

Related
Teen Vogue

Lizzo and Her Boyfriend Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright just made it official — red carpet official, that is. The musician and her boyfriend, comedian and host Myke Wright, hit the carpet in support of her Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Lizzo even shared the deets on Instagram, making the full boyfriend reveal for her fans and followers. While the carousel of pics starts out with some stylish shots of Lizzo in a hot pink Valentino ensemble, complete with legging boots and full-length gloves, scrolling through reveals a few cute couples' pics with Myke, including one of their hands together in the back of a car, complete with a diamond on Lizzo's pink-gloved hand. (We're pretty sure it's not that kind of diamond, but we got excited anyway!)
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Two Colorways of the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Are Set to Release

According to reports, Stüssy Air Penny 2 release will come in two colorways. The latest addition to the streetwear imprint’s long lineup of Nike collaborations is set to reimagine Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe and arrive this summer. Although no imagery has surfaced, we are now learning...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lauren London and Puma Join Forces to Launch ‘Forever Stronger 2’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London is partnering with German sportswear brand Puma yet again to launch the second iteration of her “Forever Stronger 2” collection. “Forever Stronger” was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles and created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity, embracing the world with unrelenting compassion and endurance. The new launch features reimagined style staples from the first iteration including the classic hoodie and T-shirts that includes cobranded designs, along...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take an Early Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Granite"

Since the duo of Kanye West and debuted in 2015, they’ve grown the YEEZY label into a definitive staple in both sneakers and streetwear as a whole. A key part of their success has been the YEEZY BOOST 350. As one of the original YEEZY silhouettes, it was an instant classic. Though it quickly evolved into the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the YEEZY footwear line ever since.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined"

There’s a high volume of exciting collaborations being pumped into the market over the course of 2022, but one can argue that the most enticing release of the year will be the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” launch. Sneakerheads have been waiting seven years for this iconic installment to make a comeback, and we now have an up-close look at all of its stunning details.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Christina Milian Looks Pretty in Pink Denim Jumpsuit With Invisible Heels for California Strawberries Commission Event

Click here to read the full article. California Strawberries Commission hosted an exclusive “Million Ways to Love Strawberries” event to celebrate the peak season at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica on Wednesday. Christina Milian stepped out for the occasion to share a special strawberry version of her beignets from her pastry brand Beignet Box. The “Resort to Love” actress looked pretty in pink. She wore an acid-wash jumpsuit, which was the perfect choice to commemorate the summer season. The one-piece garment had a halter neck, sharp pointy collar, slanted pockets and was complete with baggy wide-leg pants. The “Dip It Low”...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CNN

CNN

