ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQUre_0g4m1NIv00

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release.

Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer, 68, a former Juneau County judge, in the Township of New Lisbon on Friday, WISN-TV reported.

Police said Uhde was found in the basement of Roemer’s home on Friday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the television station.

The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

At a news conference on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the shooting appeared “to be based on some sort of court case or court cases,” according to The New York Times.

Uhde had ties to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky, where he was working and living with his mother as of four to six months ago, a friend of Uhde’s told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Kaul said the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. CDT Friday about an armed person in a New Lisbon home where two shots had been fired. The caller had been inside the home but left and contacted authorities from a nearby residence, Kaul told reporters.

The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team attempted to negotiate with the armed man and entered Roemer’s home at about 10:15 a.m. CDT, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The incident appeared to be a targeted act, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in its news release.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, and was sentenced by Roemer in one case, according to The Associated Press.

According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, Udhe was sentenced to six years in state prison and nine years of extended supervision by Roemer in November 2005 on charges of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon WISC-TV reported. The case was originally filed in August of 2001 and began under a different judge before Roemer took over the case in February 2005, according to Wisconsin court records.

Uhde was released from his last term in prison in April 2020, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Mosinee man convicted of homicide in Cassandra Ayon case

A 42-year-old Mosinee man is facing life in prison after he was convicted by a jury of murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body. Police say Jesus Contreras Perez repeatedly stalked and threatened Cassandra Ayon before her death. Now, he stands convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse.
MOSINEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 in the town of Oconto. A passenger in the vehicle got out, approached the deputy with a knife and the deputy opened fire. The person died at the scene. The Justice Department did not reveal the gender or race of either the deputy or the person who died. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately return a message Thursday morning.
OCONTO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
City
New Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
UPMATTERS

2 arrested in Marquette Co., Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
WGAU

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Judge#Violent Crime#Wisn Tv#The New York Times#The Journal Sentinel
WGAU

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. — (AP) — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead...
SMITHSBURG, MD
nbc15.com

MPD: Man tries luring child into car in Madison, draws gun on boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison tried to take a boy at gunpoint Thursday night after his efforts to entice the child with drugs and alcohol failed, according to police. The Madison Police Department said the child was walking on Cypress Way near Lincoln Elementary around 10 p.m....
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman has died and an 11-year-old is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County. According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash located at State Highway 64 east of 210th Avenue in the Township of Cleveland.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spmetrowire.com

Police: Fake 911 report sends units out in force

Stevens Point police say they are investigating a fraudulent 911 call that sent multiple units to a home near Briggs and Prentice streets on Friday. Portage Co. dispatchers received a 911 talk-to-text message from someone on Fourth Ave. who claimed he’d just shot his girlfriend and was now going to kill himself. Paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department were asked to stage nearby, and a medical helicopter was asked to remain on standby.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

LGBTQ group urges Wisconsin schools to continue misgendering investigation

(The Center Square) – There is a call for more gender, harassment, bullying, and Title IX investigations in Wisconsin schools. The group Fair Wisconsin, which calls itself the leading statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people, on Thursday said local schools need to be supported after what happened with the misgender/sexual harassment investigation into three middle schoolers in Kiel.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with killing a 32-year-old woman in Sparta. 32-year-old Shawn Hock of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts each of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of manufacturing or delivering meth in Monroe County Circuit Court on Friday, with the homicide, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges all filed as domestic abuse and all seven charges were filed as repeater, according to online court records.
SPARTA, WI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy