ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Message In A Bottle From North Carolina Discovered 700 Miles Away

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIPXh_0g4m12qv00
Photo: Getty Images

A message in a bottle launched in North Carolina traveled hundreds of miles over the course of two months, picking up an additional note before ultimately being found several states away.

Philip Wise and his son were visiting Hatteras, North Carolina, in April when they decided to make a message in a bottle and throw it into the ocean in the hopes that it could travel to a faraway land , per Island Free Press .

"On April 7, my youngest son and I tried to throw a message in a bottle into the ocean in Hatteras village," he said. "We tried all day, but the Atlantic kept sending it back to the short. Later on that evening, we threw the bottle into the water at Hatteras Landing Marina."

Though that seemed to work at first, the bottle once again washed up on a nearby shore. However, the woman who found it added her own note of greeting and tossed it back in the ocean. That proved to be the trick and the bottle ended up traveling more than 700 miles north where it was found in Massachusetts by Samuel Southworth .

According to the outlet, Southworth sent a photo of the bottle and messages to Wise on Wednesday (June 1) after finding the surprise on Tuckernuck Island near Cape Cod. But that wasn't the only good news! Southworth plans to continue the message chain, adding a drawing of a whale to the bottle before throwing it back into the ocean to spread joy to even more people.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.
power98fm.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Massachusetts State
WBTW News13

What North Carolina counties have the highest and lowest divorce rates?

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Love isn’t always in the air. In 2019, there were 3.1 divorces per 1,000 people in North Carolina, according to the state’s department of health and human services, totaling 32,862 divorces. That same year, there were 64,832 marriages. But in one county, more than 10% of people got divorced in […]
kiss951.com

10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
WBTW News13

10 North Carolina state symbols that really exist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – A state beverage? A declared state peanut festival? What about a state insect? North Carolina’s General Assembly has taken up a few causes over the years, including what thing to officially associate with the state.  We’ve gathered up a list of some of the most unusual symbols that have been declared […]
POLITICS
wunc.org

Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Wise
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several reptiles found in N.C. are at risk of extinction

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Island Free Press
SCDNReports

North Carolina Worker Killed by Forklift

North Carolina Worker Killed by ForkliftSCDN Photo Archive. A man in North Carolina was killed while working in a distribution center after being pinned by a forklift. Dereck Rafael Carrero sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and died two days after the incident occurred.
ACCIDENTS
chathamjournal.com

Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
3K+
Followers
651
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy