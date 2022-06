It’s time to celebrate Milwaukee’s Polish heritage with Polish Fest — a weekend-long event of live music, delicious Polish eats and plenty of crafts. Try a taste of Germany at SprecherFest — a classic German beer festival taking place at the Bavarian Bierhaus Biergarten grounds. Finally, revel in everything ‘Wiscansin’ at Wiscansin Fest hosted by a day-long lineup of hip-hop acts at The Rave hosted by T-Pain. But if you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, check out the Water Lantern Festival, where you can design your own lanterns and then release them onto the water.

