The long-anticipated Hawaii summer tourism crunch officially gets underway today with more traffic, sold-out activities, longer lines at restaurants and crowding at beaches as Hawaii tensely prepares to welcome over 10 million annual visitors, or nearly 8x our population this year. As you’ll see in the chart from the state below, domestic arrivals are tracking well ahead of all previous years. Domestical arrivals disproportionately impact neighbor islands which see fewer international visitors than Oahu.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO