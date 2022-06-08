ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Message In A Bottle From North Carolina Discovered 700 Miles Away

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIPXh_0g4ltpBr00
Photo: Getty Images

A message in a bottle launched in North Carolina traveled hundreds of miles over the course of two months, picking up an additional note before ultimately being found several states away.

Philip Wise and his son were visiting Hatteras, North Carolina, in April when they decided to make a message in a bottle and throw it into the ocean in the hopes that it could travel to a faraway land , per Island Free Press .

"On April 7, my youngest son and I tried to throw a message in a bottle into the ocean in Hatteras village," he said. "We tried all day, but the Atlantic kept sending it back to the short. Later on that evening, we threw the bottle into the water at Hatteras Landing Marina."

Though that seemed to work at first, the bottle once again washed up on a nearby shore. However, the woman who found it added her own note of greeting and tossed it back in the ocean. That proved to be the trick and the bottle ended up traveling more than 700 miles north where it was found in Massachusetts by Samuel Southworth .

According to the outlet, Southworth sent a photo of the bottle and messages to Wise on Wednesday (June 1) after finding the surprise on Tuckernuck Island near Cape Cod. But that wasn't the only good news! Southworth plans to continue the message chain, adding a drawing of a whale to the bottle before throwing it back into the ocean to spread joy to even more people.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Massachusetts State
country1037fm.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
WBTW News13

What North Carolina counties have the highest and lowest divorce rates?

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Love isn’t always in the air. In 2019, there were 3.1 divorces per 1,000 people in North Carolina, according to the state’s department of health and human services, totaling 32,862 divorces. That same year, there were 64,832 marriages. But in one county, more than 10% of people got divorced in […]
kiss951.com

10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
WBTW News13

10 North Carolina state symbols that really exist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – A state beverage? A declared state peanut festival? What about a state insect? North Carolina’s General Assembly has taken up a few causes over the years, including what thing to officially associate with the state.  We’ve gathered up a list of some of the most unusual symbols that have been declared […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Wise
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several reptiles found in N.C. are at risk of extinction

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
RALEIGH, NC
biznewspost.com

When Thousands of Hogs Are Your Neighbors

In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
SMITHFIELD, VA
FOX8 News

Are bears moving into the Piedmont Triad?

(WGHP) — If you’re wondering if recent reports of bear sightings in the Piedmont Triad could be signaling new neighbors, you’d be right. North Carolina’s black bear population is more prevalent in the mountains and coastal plain, but a report from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that “the population is expanding into the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wunc.org

Rising tides and drainage ditches threaten North Carolina's coastal freshwater wetlands

Greg Rubino drives his elongated spade, called a sharpshooter, into the decaying organic matter of the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge. He’s a wetland scientist with the North Carolina Division of Water Resources, and once he’s dug about a foot underground, past a mat of roots, he reaches into a bed of “real soil” and grabs a sample, crumbling it between his fingers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Island Free Press
power98fm.com

This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
country1037fm.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SCDNReports

North Carolina Worker Killed by Forklift

North Carolina Worker Killed by ForkliftSCDN Photo Archive. A man in North Carolina was killed while working in a distribution center after being pinned by a forklift. Dereck Rafael Carrero sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and died two days after the incident occurred.
ACCIDENTS
chathamjournal.com

Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
832
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy