Ikea Norway built ‘name bank’ to help expecting parents with baby names

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Ikea Norway has built “a name bank” to help expecting parents with baby names following the COVID-19 baby boom.

The Associated Press says Ikea is known for their unique names of its home products. Their Norway branch has decided to take those names to the next level by creating “a name bank” on its website, with over 800 listings of baby names to help parents give their baby a unique name.

The listings comprise names that have been used for Ikea’s furniture products dating back to 1948, according to the AP. Some of the names include Malm, Kivik and Trotten.

The AP says the names for Ikea’s products are based on Swedish towns, lakes or other features. Ikea also uses people’s names.

Last year, Denmark had over 56,000 babies born which is just over 3,000 more than in 2020, according to the AP. With all those babies born, Ikea thought it would help parents by providing some baby name suggestions to give those babies some unique names.

