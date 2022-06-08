ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiJeD_0g4lnORU00

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release.

Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer, 68, a former Juneau County judge, in the Township of New Lisbon on Friday, WISN-TV reported.

Police said Uhde was found in the basement of Roemer’s home on Friday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the television station.

The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

At a news conference on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the shooting appeared “to be based on some sort of court case or court cases,” according to The New York Times.

Uhde had ties to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky, where he was working and living with his mother as of four to six months ago, a friend of Uhde’s told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Kaul said the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. CDT Friday about an armed person in a New Lisbon home where two shots had been fired. The caller had been inside the home but left and contacted authorities from a nearby residence, Kaul told reporters.

The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team attempted to negotiate with the armed man and entered Roemer’s home at about 10:15 a.m. CDT, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The incident appeared to be a targeted act, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in its news release.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, and was sentenced by Roemer in one case, according to The Associated Press.

According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, Udhe was sentenced to six years in state prison and nine years of extended supervision by Roemer in November 2005 on charges of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon WISC-TV reported. The case was originally filed in August of 2001 and began under a different judge before Roemer took over the case in February 2005, according to Wisconsin court records.

Uhde was released from his last term in prison in April 2020, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Mosinee man convicted of homicide in Cassandra Ayon case

A 42-year-old Mosinee man is facing life in prison after he was convicted by a jury of murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body. Police say Jesus Contreras Perez repeatedly stalked and threatened Cassandra Ayon before her death. Now, he stands convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse.
MOSINEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 in the town of Oconto. A passenger in the vehicle got out, approached the deputy with a knife and the deputy opened fire. The person died at the scene. The Justice Department did not reveal the gender or race of either the deputy or the person who died. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately return a message Thursday morning.
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: Brandon Colligan, 26, from Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old Waupaca County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that deputies are searching for Brandon E. Colligan from the Town of Royalton. Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on June 10,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds protest in March For Our Lives at Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday pushing for stronger gun laws. There were March For Our Lives events planned all over the country Saturday, including multiple in Wisconsin. The movement has been re-invigorated by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead, including 19 children.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
City
New Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Office investigating 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin held in contempt

MADISON- A whirlwind hearing ends with the Office of Special Council investigating the 2020 Presidential election held in contempt of court. Dane County Judge Frank Remington holding Gableman & the Office of Special Council in contempt of court for failing to provide evidence related to open records lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
UPMATTERS

2 arrested in Marquette Co., Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Judge#Violent Crime#Wisn Tv#The New York Times#The Journal Sentinel
WSB Radio

Pennsylvania teen sentenced for stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa — A Pennsylvania teen has been sentenced for stabbing his grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in April 2020. WTAJ says Michael Watson, 17, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years in prison for attempted murder plus seven years of probation. Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said that he was a threat to public safety.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the name of the bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this week on Madison’s west side. Officials report Thursday that 29-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The medical examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man tries luring child into car in Madison, draws gun on boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison tried to take a boy at gunpoint Thursday night after his efforts to entice the child with drugs and alcohol failed, according to police. The Madison Police Department said the child was walking on Cypress Way near Lincoln Elementary around 10 p.m....
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

WI Governor Calls Special Session to Attempt Repeal of 1849 Abortion Ban

Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature back to Madison this month to vote on repealing the state’s 1849 abortion ban. The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would kick the state’s ban on nearly all abortions into effect for the first time in nearly fifty years.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say Donald Trump’s pick for governor can stay on the ballot, despite questions over the required paperwork he submitted to be allowed to run. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
74K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy