Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
