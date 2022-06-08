ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana To Receive Federal Funds For High-Speed Internet

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana will be one of the first four states to receive federal...

Louisiana State Treasurer Confirms the State is Ready to Receive $176M in Federal Broadband Funds. Louisiana – In a press release issued on June 10, 2022, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder stated that the Louisiana State Treasury is ready to receive federal funds totaling $176.7 million from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which is expected to arrive soon. Louisiana was chosen as one of the first four states to receive funding after demonstrating that the funds will be used to address critical needs.
Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64 percent of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with strong...
Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon

Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles advises commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders to check the status of their medical certificates. On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will begin sending cancellation notices to CDL and CLP drivers with expired medical certificates. The notice will inform the driver that they have 30 days from the date of notification to submit an unexpired medical certificate to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles or their commercial driving privileges will be revoked.
Congressman Scalise Secures South Louisiana Flood Protection Priorities in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement after the House passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022:. “Passage of this WRDA bill is great news for South Louisiana, and I’m pleased that many of the hurricane and flood protection priorities I’ve fought for are included in this bill. These projects will ensure our communities are better prepared for future storms. I am proud to see these measures included in WRDA 2022 and will continue to fight for important coastal and flood protection priorities for our state,” said Whip Scalise.
Judge orders stay in Louisiana redistricting case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal Judge has ruled that Louisiana’s new congressional maps can remain in effect pending a trial. The ruling comes after a District Court ordered the state to redraw the maps to include a second minority district. Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special...
Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
Effort to bring automatic criminal records expungement to Louisiana crumbles again

(Stock photo by Shutterstock) Louisiana legislators once again failed to pass a new law that would allow criminal records to be expunged automatically. A dispute between House Democrats and Republicans tanked a bill that could have made it easier for thousands of Louisiana residents to find housing and employment. Similar legislation died during the last few days of the lawmaking session in 2021.
Feds to announce launch of civil rights probe into Louisiana State Police

Top U.S. Justice Department officials from Louisiana and Washington, D.C. are scheduled to appear at an 11 a.m. news conference in Baton Rouge today to announce “the opening of a civil rights investigation.”. UPDATE: Feds investigating Louisiana State Police for patterns of excessive force, racial discrimination. A news release...
Proposed La. bill could impact hybrid, electric car owners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the conclusion of the legislative session, several bills have passed and are now on Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk. One of those bills could impact hybrid and electric car owners. Back on June 5, La. lawmakers passed a bill that will charge an annual...
Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf says Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman says the money should be used to protect the state from any economic uncertainty in the future. Any ARP money not used by December 31st, 2024 must be returned to the federal government.
Entergy Offers Tips for Saving Money, Managing Energy Usage

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:. Signs of summer are already here: longer days, fresh garden vegetables, swimming, and blazing temperatures. Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are hot. Customers can manage their energy usage and save money on their bill by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers and the Energy Smart program for Entergy New Orleans customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.
