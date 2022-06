Inflation accelerated across the U.S. in May, jumping to 8.6% — the steepest increase since 1981, according to new government data. The jump in the Consumer Price Index, a broad basket of goods and services, was due mainly to price increases for fuel, food and housing, the Labor Department reported Friday. In April, the CPI rose at an 8.3% annual rate, defying hopes that inflation had peaked. Economists had forecast that the CPI rose 8.2% in May, according to FactSet.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO