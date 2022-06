No. 1 - A Miami-Dade Police officer is facing stalking and other charges after officials said he used Apple Airtags to track his ex-girlfriend. Javier Magarin, 27, was arrested June 2 on one count of stalking and two counts of installing tracking devices, according to an arrest report. The arrest report said Magarin's girlfriend ended their relationship on March 20 "at the conclusion of a heated argument and repeated irreconcilable differences" and Magarin moved out of the residence they shared that same day. But starting that day and for the next month, he repeatedly stalked her using Apple Airtag tracking devices without her consent, the report said. Magarin also repeatedly called her, sent her text messages, and contacted her through social media and email, the report said.

