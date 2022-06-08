Gun buyback event planned in Aurora for National Gun Buyback Day

artas/istock

Denver and Aurora city council members along with the Denver Broncos on Saturday will host their fourth gun buyback event this year, part of a National Gun Buyback Day observance.

Denver Councilmember Amanda Sawyer said people looking to drop off weapons may drive through the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with the weapon unloaded in the back seat or trunk of their car. The event is completely anonymous, and those who bring weapons will get a gift card in return.

After the event, Sawyer said there will be another family friendly event 4-6 p.m. at the same location where those affected by gun violence will have the opportunity to share stories and kids can make crafts with pieces from disabled weapons returned earlier in the day. She said RAWtools, the organization running the event, will display how they melt down weapons and turn them into gardening tools.

The church is right across from the mall where a 2012 mass shooter killed 12 people in Aurora. Sawyer said they decided to hold the event on National Gun Buyback Day to raise awareness.

"Obviously, given the events of the last couple of weeks, everyone in the country is very aware of he challenges that we face when it comes to weapons in our country," Sawyer said. "This provides an opportunity for people to turn in unwanted weapons that's anonymous, where they can exchange them for gift cards, and really just sort of build a sense of community around the idea of harm reduction and discussion about gun violence in our cities."

Sawyer said 362 weapons were turned in across the first three events this year. At the most recent, she said they took in two semiautomatic weapons for every one non-semiautomatic weapon they had.

"That means that we're not just taking a bunch of like antique guns off the street," Sawyer said. "We are actually taking in a number of assault weapons."

The program is funded through a grant program Denver's Department of Human Rights and Community Partnerships created in partnership with Denver Police. Sawyer said the program funds community organizations doing work to support community safety, and RAWtools has a contract with them allowing them to get gift cards to exchange for the weapons.

The program will hold four more gun buyback events throughout the metropolitan area through October — one each month.