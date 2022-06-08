ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Gun buyback event planned in Aurora for National Gun Buyback Day

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpjZJ_0g4lY17900
artas/istock

Denver and Aurora city council members along with the Denver Broncos on Saturday will host their fourth gun buyback event this year, part of a National Gun Buyback Day observance.

Denver Councilmember Amanda Sawyer said people looking to drop off weapons may drive through the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with the weapon unloaded in the back seat or trunk of their car. The event is completely anonymous, and those who bring weapons will get a gift card in return.

After the event, Sawyer said there will be another family friendly event 4-6 p.m. at the same location where those affected by gun violence will have the opportunity to share stories and kids can make crafts with pieces from disabled weapons returned earlier in the day. She said RAWtools, the organization running the event, will display how they melt down weapons and turn them into gardening tools.

The church is right across from the mall where a 2012 mass shooter killed 12 people in Aurora. Sawyer said they decided to hold the event on National Gun Buyback Day to raise awareness.

"Obviously, given the events of the last couple of weeks, everyone in the country is very aware of he challenges that we face when it comes to weapons in our country," Sawyer said. "This provides an opportunity for people to turn in unwanted weapons that's anonymous, where they can exchange them for gift cards, and really just sort of build a sense of community around the idea of harm reduction and discussion about gun violence in our cities."

Sawyer said 362 weapons were turned in across the first three events this year. At the most recent, she said they took in two semiautomatic weapons for every one non-semiautomatic weapon they had.

"That means that we're not just taking a bunch of like antique guns off the street," Sawyer said. "We are actually taking in a number of assault weapons."

The program is funded through a grant program Denver's Department of Human Rights and Community Partnerships created in partnership with Denver Police. Sawyer said the program funds community organizations doing work to support community safety, and RAWtools has a contract with them allowing them to get gift cards to exchange for the weapons.

The program will hold four more gun buyback events throughout the metropolitan area through October — one each month.

Comments / 13

Tylo
3d ago

I have a question. If I work at a gun store and sell someone a gun without a background check we have both committed a crime. If u go to this event and sell a gun, do they run a background check on whoever takes possession of the gun? The person I technically sold the gun to?? Because if not these events are inherently illegally transferring guns...

Reply
12
da Gorilla
3d ago

Keep saying "assault weapon's" ...You can't take those, because you have to be licensed to own a full automatic, Active Military,, or an FFL Licensed Dealer. Just another feel good story for those that don't know what they're talking about.

Reply
8
Tylo
3d ago

How exactly do you "buy back" something you never sold me in the first place? For that I would have to go to the store I purchased the gun from and sell it to them and they would be buying the gun back... But this? This is confiscation in disguise.

Reply(3)
6
Related
CBS Denver

March for Our Lives Protest Calls For Action On Gun Violence

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans across the state participated in various March for Our Lives protests on Saturday. In Denver, hundreds showed up at Civic Center Park carrying signs and speaking about gun safety. (credit: CBS) for a time, some people lay on the ground, motionless, on Civic Center Park’s amphitheater steps for minutes in silence honoring the lives of mass shooting victims. “The fact that people are just sitting here watching it happen and nothing is being done, no laws are being put into action, no senators are doing anything, it’s just crazy to me. Because we are children out here...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch

In a few dozen Colorado legislative districts where voters lean heavily Democratic or Republican, the political party of the November winner is nearly assured. Some of those districts feature an incumbent who is running unopposed in the June 28 primary election. For example, in eight recent statewide elections, Democrats running in Denver’s House District 8 […] The post 2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Declining Marijuana Sales Forces All Buddy Boy Dispensaries to Close

Buddy Boy, a chain of seven dispensaries in Denver founded in 2014, will close on June 17. Reports of Buddy Boy's imminent end began circling on social media on June 9, as management told employees that all seven stores would close. Owner John Fritzel confirmed the move to Westword, noting...
CBS Denver

Colorado State Senator Wants Aurora’s Interim Police Chief To Earn Trust Of Community

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- Colorado State Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora knows policing in her city has been troubled for a long time, especially for Black people. She says one problem among many is the frequency with which Black people are stopped by police in the city and how they are treated. “When you’re pulled over for a police encounter it’s kind of uncertain how that’s going to play out,” said Fields. Rhonda Fields (credit: CBS) The Aurora Police Department has had a string of high-profile events in the past few years. Most notable, in 2019 Elijah McClain died following after a police encounter....
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Cracking down on Colorado car theft

Colorado has the highest rate of auto theft in the nation. It’s No. 1 among the states — and it’s worse than just an embarrassing and dubious distinction. It’s also a potent reminder of the state’s skyrocketing crime rate overall, including for violent crimes, drug crimes and property crimes. Rampant motor vehicle thefts fuel those other crimes, as well, police will tell you; stolen vehicles often enough are used in the commission of other crimes. Now, a fed-up city councilman in the state’s No. 3...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence
CBS Denver

Longmont Firearm Shops Expecting To Feel Ripple Effect From New Gun Control Laws In Nearby Cities

(CBS4) – After council members passed several coordinated gun control measures in some Boulder County cities, gun shops in neighboring areas like Longmont are bracing for a ripple effect. For six years Marine veteran Mike Morris has been growing his business — Warriors Revolution Tactical. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of years put into this,” he said. He has seen a lot during that time, adapting as laws change. But new ordinances in neighboring cities including a ban on assault weapons. “The majority of what we sell probably falls under their definition of what an assault weapon is,” he said. He...
LONGMONT, CO
Westword

4/20 Festival Incident Has Keef Brands Facing Trouble in Denver

Keef Brands could face licensing discipline in Denver after THC-infused beverages were nearly served at this year's Mile High 420 Festival, according to city documents. The festival, which took place at Civic Center Park, celebrated America's unofficial marijuana holiday with a concert and lots of unsanctioned pot smoking on April 20. An annual tradition that began as a rally in defiance of marijuana prohibition decades ago, the 4/20 event at Civic Center has since turned into a permitted event with live music, food, beer gardens and vendors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Denver Gazette

Protecting their turf — neglecting our kids

Denver’s feckless and rudderless school board isn’t the only one in the metro area that has turned its back on student achievement. Just to the north, in Commerce City, the Adams 14 School District board has been neglecting its students’ academic progress for over a decade. It...
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

New legislation exempts fire ponds from Colorado water law

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three cities in Boulder County enact gun violence prevention laws

Insisting on local control, three cities in Boulder County voted to adopt their own gun-control ordinances Tuesday night in response to 2021 legislation that gives local governments power to enact gun regulations stricter than state laws. Before the 2021 law, Colorado statutes preempted cities and counties from passing any regulation that prohibits the sale, purchase or possession of a firearm. Senate Bill 21-256 was among several bills introduced in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder. With the ordinances’ passage,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bills signed to crack down on human trafficking, missing Indigenous people in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law Wednesday that aim to crack down on crime in the state, targeting human trafficking operations and missing Indigenous people. The first bill, House Bill 1300, seeks to address human trafficking in illicit massage parlors by giving counties the power to require special business licenses for massage parlors, something cities can already do. The license applications, scheduled to go into effect in August, will require owners to pass a criminal background check and provide contact information, as well as other conditions.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Republican candidates for Douglas County Sheriff answer Q&A's

As the primary election for the next sheriff of Douglas County draws near, Colorado Community Media has asked each of the four Republican candidates to answer questions about how, if elected, they would run the office. Their responses along with self-written bios are below:. These answers have been edited for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy