CHS Class of 1953-54 Reunion

THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN PULASKI FROM 2:00 PM UNTIL 10:00 PM. THE EVENT, FORMERLY THE SUMMER SOULSTICE, IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, HIGHLIGHTING THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY TO VISITORS AND RESIDENTS IN ORDER TO PROMOTE THE COMMUNITY AS AN EXCELLENT PLACE FOR FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES. THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES BY CELEBRATING THE COMMUNITY’S RICH HISTORY AND DAIRY MONTH WITH THE MILK DROP AND A SUNDROP CAKE CONTEST. THE FIRST EVER SLAMDROP THREE-POINT AND SLAM DUNK CONTEST KICKS OFF AT 2:00 WITH FINALS LATER IN THE EVENING. THE FESTICAL ALSO FEATURES THE KIDS CORNER, A MECHANICAL BULL, VIDEO GAME TRAILER, LIVE MUSIC, AND OVER 50 CRAFT AND FOOD VENDORS.

2 DAYS AGO