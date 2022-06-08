CHS Class of 1953-54 Reunion

Gracie Montgomery comes from a long line of successful Tharptown Wildcats. Her parents Traci and Mickey Montgomery both attended Tharptown, back. when it was only a junior high school, and two of her siblings are. already Tharptown alumni. Not to mention her sister Autumn Montgomery. who will be graduating in...
Graduation season just wrapped up, and for one North Alabama teen, it was a pretty busy time!. Jake Grissom had not one, but two graduations of his own to attend. "Jake decided in 10th grade he was going to get his degree before he graduated high school," welding instructor Wesley Heathcoat said.
In this week’s feature “A Look Back in Time,” we have two very different photos of the Rose School in Cypress Inn, TN, taken about 80 years apart. The old school building, which is still standing today on the farm belonging to Nick and Tonya Thompson on Piney Road, appears to be perhaps a barn at first glance. However, a closer look reveals the structure that was a school attended by many children in the Cypress Inn area in the last century.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, Trillium Lakeland District School Board (TLDSB) sent out a media release advising that the high school had been put under a hold and secure procedure and members of the Huntsville OPP Detachment were investigating the situation. There was a heavy police presence...
Thought for the week: God is sufficient. Whatever you really need, He can provide. Whatever your weakness, He is stronger. His strength will help you measure up to the tasks He intends for you to accomplish!. We, the citizens of Williamson County, as well as surrounding counties, are blessed to...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Grissom High School teacher that was accused of forging vaccine cards was approved to change schools. History teacher and baseball coach, Shelby Hunter, was placed on administrative leave in December 2021 after an anonymous tip claimed he was forging or attempting to forge vaccine cards.
Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees, Administration, and staff were saddened to learn of the loss of long-time orthopaedic surgeon, Eugene Gulish, MD. Dr. Gulish served the Henry County community with his healing hands and generous spirit for over 20 years, coming to HCMC from Sebastopol, California in 1994.
THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF PARKS LEAD WORK AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS AND JOB DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THESE JOBS OFFER A PENSION PLAN, 13 PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AND SICK TIME, A 401K PLAN, AND A RANGE OF GREAT INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS 3 PM ON WEDNESDAY. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.
THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN PULASKI FROM 2:00 PM UNTIL 10:00 PM. THE EVENT, FORMERLY THE SUMMER SOULSTICE, IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, HIGHLIGHTING THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY TO VISITORS AND RESIDENTS IN ORDER TO PROMOTE THE COMMUNITY AS AN EXCELLENT PLACE FOR FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES. THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES BY CELEBRATING THE COMMUNITY’S RICH HISTORY AND DAIRY MONTH WITH THE MILK DROP AND A SUNDROP CAKE CONTEST. THE FIRST EVER SLAMDROP THREE-POINT AND SLAM DUNK CONTEST KICKS OFF AT 2:00 WITH FINALS LATER IN THE EVENING. THE FESTICAL ALSO FEATURES THE KIDS CORNER, A MECHANICAL BULL, VIDEO GAME TRAILER, LIVE MUSIC, AND OVER 50 CRAFT AND FOOD VENDORS.
A NORTH LAWRENCE COUNTY HOME WAS LOST DURING A LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FIRE. MEMBERS OF ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, AND LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO THE WEAKLEY LOOP PROPERTY JUST AFTER 11 PM. FIRST ARRIVING CREWS INDICATED THE HOME WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON SCENE FOR A NUMBER OF HOUR BATTLING THE FIRE HOWEVER THE HOME AND IT'S CONTENTS SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE. FIRE COMPANIES WERE JOINED ON SCENE BY MEMBERS OF BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT, LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
Likely Republican runoff voters in north Alabama favor Madison County Commissioner Dale Strong, 46% over Huntsville School Superintendent Casey Wardynski, 31%, to replace outgoing Congressman Mo Brooks of Huntsville, according to a new poll. Nearly 24% of voters were still undecided. Strong led on Election Day with nearly 47% of...
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam, the Marshall County Chief of Corrections, Matt Cooper, passed away on Friday after a brief illness. The 58-year-old chief was named “Administrator of the Year” by the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2021. From...
On June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro. Coffee County deputies received a call that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a white Ford F-250 taken from the Murfreesboro City Street Department traveling eastbound on I-24 headed into Coffee County. Several county units responded to intercept the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
Nearly three months after his conviction on seven felony counts, the Athens City School system is still paying former principal and administrator Rick Carter. Athens City superintendent Beth Patton told APR on Wednesday that the district moved to non-renew Carter’s principal contract in March, but until that contract expires at the end of June, Alabama law does not allow the district to immediately terminate Carter.
A dry-cleaning business in Madison County abruptly shut down, leaving its customers without access to their clothes for almost two months. WAAY 31 learned about this situation after a viewer emailed the newsroom. Payton Alongi is upset and says her grandparents — who have used Sneed's services for more than...
