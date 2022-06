Kaguya-sama: Love is War might be rounding out its third season run as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule soon, but the creator behind the series will be coming back in a whole new way as their other work, Oshi no Ko, will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. Being a fan of manga can be exciting sometimes as there are many series that pick up steam with fans as they seem perfect for an anime adaptation, and one of those that has been sticking out in the last year or so has been Oshi no Ko. Now all of that hype will be tested with its full anime due soon.

