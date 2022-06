Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin announced she is returning to the Capstone to be on Team 27 next spring. "I am so honored to have played my first year at The University of Alabama. As expected, there were points and times throughout the year I had ups and downs, but @alabamasb has given me so much support from so many people it’s unbelievable," said Heivilin.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO