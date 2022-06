Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on June 9th over the national baby formula shortage. Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of the Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.

