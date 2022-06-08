ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Rams waive LB Travin Howard, who clinched NFC title game

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have waived Travin Howard, the inside linebacker who made the game-clinching interception in their NFC championship game victory just over four months ago. The Rams announced the move Wednesday after the final on-field workout of their offseason program. Howard...

