Electronics

The Best Pre-Prime Day Dyson Deals

By Eric Ng
PC Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be held sometime in July, at which point you may be able to score a deal on a highly rated Dyson(Opens in a new window) vacuum. These discounts are few and far between; the brand doesn't need to drop prices to move its devices....

www.pcmag.com

BobVila

Target Just Marked Down Hundreds of Items—Here Are the Best Deals

It’s no secret Target is known for having great prices and offering frequent deals and sales. But this week, the retailer quietly announced that it’s launching tons of new discounts ahead of the fall and holiday shopping seasons to clear out amassed inventory. That means reduced prices on home goods and clothing to make room for more in-demand items like makeup and groceries.
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
CNET

Best Cheap TV Deals: Save Over $150 on TCL 4-Series, $100 on Samsung Q60A and More Bargains

Shopping for a new TV these days can be a little bit overwhelming. With high-grade specs and tech terms such as "8K resolution" and "AI-assisted picture" being tossed around, it can feel like you're going to end up paying for a whole slew of features you don't really need. For plenty of people, all you really need is a decent screen, a user-friendly interface and consistent performance. Don't worry, there are still plenty of these budget-friendly options on the market, and as TV technology continues to advance, the deals on these older models are plentiful.
The Independent

Aldi just supersized its egg chair and it’s available this weekend: Here’s how to buy the two-seater

The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s launching a giant version of its sell-out egg chair. The coveted garden furniture item is like gold dust and is still one of Aldi’s bestselling Specialbuys when it periodically returns, with the supermarket reporting record sales every time it comes back into stock. But we think this new design might just rival the original. As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably...
CNET

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale Slashes Prices On Outdoor Furniture, Power Tools and More

Memorial Day weekend has arrived and the sales are in full swing at hundreds of retailers. Lowe's Home Improvement has joined the fray, offering DIYers deals on hundreds of items across the store, ranging from patio furniture to power tools and beyond. Whether you're painting your home or maintaining your landscaping, you'll find a variety of deals on the tools and equipment you'll need for your next project at Lowe's.
SheKnows

Walmart+’s Weekend Sale Has Exclusive & Rare Deals on Tech Must-Haves — Save Up to 85% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Attention all Walmart Plus users, a huge weekend sale is here! It seems like every service has a subscription option now (not that we’re complaining!) From Hulu to now Walmart, companies are trying to make their valued customers feel just that: valued. One of the perfect ways to do so is to hold an exclusive sale for their subscription members, featuring big brands and bigger discounts. This weekend, it’s all about the Walmart...
ZDNet

Buy a Sam's Club membership by June 12 for just $15 and get a $10 e-gift card

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The price of food has been skyrocketing, so it's probably a smart move to take advantage of great discounts whenever and wherever you find them. And now, you can not only get a Sam's Club Membership at 72% off, but if you sign up by June 12th, you can also get a $10 E-Gift Card.
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
TODAY.com

Target cutting prices due to huge inventory

Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent...
