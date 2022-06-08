The Best Pre-Prime Day Dyson Deals

The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s launching a giant version of its sell-out egg chair. The coveted garden furniture item is like gold dust and is still one of Aldi’s bestselling Specialbuys when it periodically returns, with the supermarket reporting record sales every time it comes back into stock. But we think this new design might just rival the original. As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO