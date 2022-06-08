Ateaze Senior Center
Travel Trips
St. Michaels
June 21
Considered one of the top 10 small coastal towns by USA Today, historic St. Michaels offers fine dining, and one-of-a-kind shopping. Cost: $114.
Suicide Bridge
Hurlock, MD
July 21
Enjoy a relaxing boat ride while dining on steamed crabs and other delicious foods. Cost: $110.
Delaware Park
Wilmington, Delaware
Aug. 11
Over 2,500 of the area’s best paying slot machines plus live table games. Cost: $35.00 ($30 back).
Nashville, Tennessee
Sept. 12-17
Enjoy six days and five nights touring historic Nashville, performances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Texas Troubadour Theatre and more on this fun-filled trip. Cost: $1,239 (single) / $880 (double).
Dutch Apple Dinner Theater
Lancaster, PA
Oct. 13
Live production of “Saturday Night Fever” with a buffet lunch. Cost: $105.
For more information call the Travel Office at 410-285-0481.
