Ateaze Senior Center

Travel Trips

St. Michaels

June 21

Considered one of the top 10 small coastal towns by USA Today, historic St. Michaels offers fine dining, and one-of-a-kind shopping. Cost: $114.

Suicide Bridge

Hurlock, MD

July 21

Enjoy a relaxing boat ride while dining on steamed crabs and other delicious foods. Cost: $110.

Delaware Park

Wilmington, Delaware

Aug. 11

Over 2,500 of the area’s best paying slot machines plus live table games. Cost: $35.00 ($30 back).

Nashville, Tennessee

Sept. 12-17

Enjoy six days and five nights touring historic Nashville, performances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Texas Troubadour Theatre and more on this fun-filled trip. Cost: $1,239 (single) / $880 (double).

Dutch Apple Dinner Theater

Lancaster, PA

Oct. 13

Live production of “Saturday Night Fever” with a buffet lunch. Cost: $105.

For more information call the Travel Office at 410-285-0481.