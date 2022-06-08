ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

Ateaze Senior Center

The Dundalk Eagle
The Dundalk Eagle
 3 days ago

Travel Trips

St. Michaels

June 21

Considered one of the top 10 small coastal towns by USA Today, historic St. Michaels offers fine dining, and one-of-a-kind shopping. Cost: $114.

Suicide Bridge

Hurlock, MD

July 21

Enjoy a relaxing boat ride while dining on steamed crabs and other delicious foods. Cost: $110.

Delaware Park

Wilmington, Delaware

Aug. 11

Over 2,500 of the area’s best paying slot machines plus live table games. Cost: $35.00 ($30 back).

Nashville, Tennessee

Sept. 12-17

Enjoy six days and five nights touring historic Nashville, performances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Texas Troubadour Theatre and more on this fun-filled trip. Cost: $1,239 (single) / $880 (double).

Dutch Apple Dinner Theater

Lancaster, PA

Oct. 13

Live production of “Saturday Night Fever” with a buffet lunch. Cost: $105.

For more information call the Travel Office at 410-285-0481.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
City
Saint Michaels, MD
State
Tennessee State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Saint Michaels, MD
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Slot Machine#Suicide Bridge#Usa Today#The Travel Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Dundalk Eagle

The Dundalk Eagle

Dundalk, MD
49
Followers
102
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for Dundalk, MD. Published weekly, read daily at www.dundalkeagle.com

 https://www.dundalkeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy