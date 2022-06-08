‘Aurora’ Wins Contest For Name Of Como Zoo’s New Baby Zebra

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Como Park Zoo’s newest baby zebra now has a name after an event where zoo-goers voted on their favorite choice.

The event, Como Quest, took place last weekend at the St. Paul zoo. Voters were given a choice between three names: Aurora, Subria, and Izara.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that Aurora won the poll, amassing 50% of the votes. Subria got 25% of the votes, as did Izara.

The winning name is a nod to Minnesota’s pre-professional women’s soccer team.

Aurora, born May 24, is joining zebras Ulysses, Thelma and Minnie in Como’s herd. Aurora is Minnie’s fourth offspring. Ulysses sired Minnie.

Como’s zebras are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding population. According to the AZA, the program is designed to “maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the long-term future.”

Aurora is available for sponsorship. The Como Zoo says sponsoring an animal is a unique way to help the zoo’s wildlife conversation efforts.