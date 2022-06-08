ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

‘Aurora’ Wins Contest For Name Of Como Zoo’s New Baby Zebra

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpHea_0g4lAIBD00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Como Park Zoo’s newest baby zebra now has a name after an event where zoo-goers voted on their favorite choice.

The event, Como Quest, took place last weekend at the St. Paul zoo. Voters were given a choice between three names: Aurora, Subria, and Izara.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that Aurora won the poll, amassing 50% of the votes. Subria got 25% of the votes, as did Izara.

The winning name is a nod to Minnesota’s pre-professional women’s soccer team.

Aurora, born May 24, is joining zebras Ulysses, Thelma and Minnie in Como’s herd. Aurora is Minnie’s fourth offspring. Ulysses sired Minnie.

Como’s zebras are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding population. According to the AZA, the program is designed to “maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the long-term future.”

Aurora is available for sponsorship. The Como Zoo says sponsoring an animal is a unique way to help the zoo’s wildlife conversation efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Visit Any Minnesota State Park For Free This Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a way to kick off summer, tomorrow you can visit all 75 Minnesota State Parks for free. The Department of Natural Resources began doing this years ago, and it’s become even more popular over the past, couple years. “It’s out in the environment. It’s out in the woods. It’s taking in all of the energy of this beautiful earth,” said visitor Caren Olson. Fort Snelling State Park gets about a million visitors a year, making it one of the busiest state parks in the state. There are 13 miles of trails, near where the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers meet. “Just...
CBS Minnesota

As National Gas Average Nears $5, Minnesotans Are Rethinking Summer Travel

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One trip to the KOA Campgrounds in Maple Grove is all it takes to see how rising gas prices are impacting Minnesotan’s summer plans. As statewide averages near $4.75 Friday, many are making the decision to host a vacation closer to home. For Bob and Tiffany Gross, that means taking their trailer just miles from their Big Lake home – far from the cross-country trips they’d envisioned when purchasing it three years ago. “We have gone to Duluth in the past, but we’re not this year because it’s a long ways away,” said Tiffany Gross. “When it’s almost five...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Ash Jurberg

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Aurora, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Pets & Animals
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
106.9 KROC

Colorful Candy Shop May be Minnesota’s Smallest Candy Store

I think most Minnesotans are familiar with Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. That's literally what they named themselves but it's true, it's the largest candy shop in Minnesota! But what about the other side of things, the smallest candy store in Minnesota? I may have found it, and it's up in Ottertail.
KARE 11

Minnesota company finds big business in micro-weddings

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full story. With this year's wedding season expected to be the busiest in nearly 40 years, wedding planners in Minnesota are getting ready, including one that specializes in ceremony sites meant for micro-weddings. During KARE 11 Saturday, Louise Nyquist...
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Zebras#Paul#Como Park Zoo#Como Quest#Aza#The Como Zoo
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
106.9 KROC

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
fox9.com

FOX 9's Rob Olson: What I did after I got bitten by a tick

(FOX 9) - I write this as a first-person account, simply hoping it’s helpful. Lyme Disease is relatively rare, but with more than a thousand lab-confirmed or clinically diagnosed cases in Minnesota each year, and a few thousand more cases where it’s suspected, it’s prevalent enough to be aware of. If not caught early, the health consequences can be rough.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sisters Isabella & Reese McCauley Have Reached Apex Of Minnesota Golf

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “It’s kind of what you hear about in movies or in stories or something,” said Gopher golf signee Isabella McCauley. The top two ranked prep girl’s golfers in the Minnesota are sisters, and both Isabella and Reese McCauley have already reached the mountaintop of high school golf. “We’ve never been this close score-wise,” said Reese. Each sister won the state tournament as a freshman. For Reese, that was last year. For Isabella, it was three years ago. A senior this year, Isabella’s sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S....
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
willmarradio.com

15 People in Minnesota Impacted by Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

(UNDATED) -- Fifteen people in Minnesota were reportedly sickened as part of a multi-state salmonella outbreak. The outbreak, according to the C-D-C was linked to backyard poultry. People across 38 states were affected by the outbreak. Of the 219 total illnesses reported, 27 people have been hospitalized and one person has died.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Home Team: All-Black Hockey Team Competes In Minnesota’s Summer Showdown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Summer Showdown is where youth hockey shines in the state, and it draws anyone trying to immerse themselves deeply in the game. A U-18 hockey team has assembled players from all over the country with one thing in common, thanks to a pair of hockey moms from California who just wanted their sons to have this experience. Every one of the U-18 Panthers, from across the country, is Black. “Usually I can find my son on the rink right away. Today I was like, ‘Wait, which one is he?’ It went to that, seriously! I mean, it was a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy