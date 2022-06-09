ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TupU_0g4lAHIU00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace.

Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m.

The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 15

Smay
5d ago

No arrest will ever be made because the city of Philadelphia does not care about what happens in our communities. The same way the cops went out here and caught some of the people responsible for what happened on Saturday they should use those same tactics to catch all these criminals.

Reply(3)
5
M
5d ago

Killadelphia. Blame Krasner for keeping criminals out of jail.

Reply
15
Related
phl17.com

Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in North Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street around 7:47 pm. According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the head inside a building by an unknown shooter....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen shot in the back of the head on East Westmoreland Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Fairhill that left a teen girl and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred on the 300 block of East Westmoreland around 4:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the back of her head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. It was all over a milkshake. Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 men are in custody after a man was killed in West Oak Lane

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Sunday. The incident happened on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue around 12:00 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 12:13 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged With Murder of Missing South Philly Man Found in Bushes

Murder charges were announced Monday in the case of a missing South Philadelphia man who was found dead in bushes by a couple of kids, police said. Joseph Rodriguez, 21, of the Tacony section of Philadelphia, was charged early Monday morning with the murder of 25-year-old Francis Decero. Rodriguez also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street just before 8 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the head and killed. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 7:59 p.m. A 30-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and once in his right foot, according to police. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot 7 times on Allegheny Avenue, saved by Temple doctors

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For North Philadelphia ATM Blast During 2020 Civil Unrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up an ATM and possessing an illegal firearm during unrest in the city during the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 26-year-old David Elmakayes has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term, along with three years of supervised release. Authorities said Elmakayes used an explosive device to blow up an ATM on the 200 block of East Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia around 11:45 p.m. on June 3, 2020. Elmakayes was arrested shortly after and was in possession of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Winton Terrace
CBS Philly

Man Gunned Down While Visiting Sick Mother In Philadelphia’s Tioga Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man visiting his sick mother in Philadelphia’s Tioga section was shot and killed in cold blood. Now, police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger. Police responded to multiple shots fired on the 3300 block of Smedley Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a 40-year-old man was laying outside his car. Police say the driver’s door was open and his keys were next to him. Police immediately transported him to a local hospital where he died nine minutes later. Now a mother grieving the loss of her son. “This is a tragic story because this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Woman shot in the head inside a East Parkside home

Woman survives gunshot wound tells police who the shooter was. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police believe they know the individual responsible for shooting a woman Saturday in the city’s East Parkside section. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street around 1:42 am. According to police, a 33-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Two Missing Cousins Walked Into A Philadelphia Tax Preparation Shop. They Never Walked Out.

Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver are cousins who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Jerome was dropped off at Lehigh and 5th to catch the SEPTA bus. He rode the bus to the 5400 block of North 5th Street, where he met up with Sindrell. According to FOX 29, Jerome wanted to confront a man about a debt. Sindrell came to support his cousin.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man stabbed in the head, stomach in Glenwood

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are have an individual in custody for alledgedly stabbing a man twice in the city’s Glenwood section. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 2:00 am Saturday. According to police, a 48-year-old was stabbed in the left side of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy