Judge rules against NOLA mayor's effort to block testimony

A New Orleans Civil District Court judge has denied Mayor LaToya Cantrell's attempt to block the New Orleans City Council from hearing testimony from the mayor's chief of staff as the council investigates the Smart Cities contract.

Smart Cities was a city-wide technology initiative that included expanding broadband access, public wifi, and enhanced usage of the Internet in city infrastructure. The council has questions about possible conflicts of interest in the mayor's office and the consortium that won the bid. Smart Cities has since been shelved.

The mayor's office argued that the council's subpoena of Clifton Davis was overly broad and claimed there would be "irreparable harm" done if he were forced to answer the council's questions. It also argued the council's investigation could interfere with a New Orleans Office of Inspector General's investigation into the matter.

The council counter-argued that the charter gives them broad power to investigate and issue subpoenas. It also said it had the authority to run its investigation parallel to the OIG's, and even said the inspector general told them that their efforts would not interfere.

After the ruling, Mayor Cantrell's office issued the following statement:

"Although Judge Sidney Cates’ ruling is regrettable, we respect the court's decision," said Gregory Joseph, Director of Communications. "Our office will continue to fully cooperate with the Office of Inspector General’s inquiry and work with the City Council to satisfy their demands in a timely manner."

The council, however, lost its attempt to disqualify the firm of Sher Garner from representing the mayor's office. The council argued the mayor's office violated competitive hiring practices when it retained the firm, and also argued there is a conflict of interest because the firm represents the council in matters not related to this case.

Judge Sydney Cates IV declined to grant the council's request.